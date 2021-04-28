State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Insiders have sold 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

