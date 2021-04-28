State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,008 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $6,277,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

