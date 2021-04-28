State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,970 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE:WNC opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $963.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.