State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

STT stock opened at $82.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

