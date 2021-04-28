State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $95.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.
STT stock opened at $82.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.
In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
