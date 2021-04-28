Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Stepan has raised its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a twelve month low of $83.66 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

