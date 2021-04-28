StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STEP. UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $49,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $40,775,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2,255.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 223,008 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.29 million. Research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

