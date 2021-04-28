Stericycle (SRCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,160. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.