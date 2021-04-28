Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.88

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 1369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. Analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

