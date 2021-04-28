Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SF stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.27. 890,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

