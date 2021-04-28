Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,638 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 858% compared to the typical daily volume of 171 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORC opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $520.20 million, a PE ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

