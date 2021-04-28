Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mimecast Call Options (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,289 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,244% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,985. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,595,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,421,000 after purchasing an additional 469,722 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $14,210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mimecast by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

MIME stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

