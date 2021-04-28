Strategic Education (STRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Strategic Education stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

