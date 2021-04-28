Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 289.1% in April

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, an increase of 289.1% from the March 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack bought 625,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,334.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,100 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

