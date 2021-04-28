Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report sales of $388.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.90 million. Stride reported sales of $268.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of LRN stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.37. 471,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,691. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,760 shares of company stock worth $6,940,722. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stride by 820.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 301,701 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Stride by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

