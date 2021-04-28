Strike Hits 1-Day Volume of $209,287.00 (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Strike has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $64.17 or 0.00117320 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $165.82 million and approximately $209,287.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00061495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00274315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.65 or 0.01036044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.67 or 0.00734396 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,639.68 or 0.99901858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

