Strs Ohio Acquires 44,924 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,924 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $47,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after buying an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 48,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.