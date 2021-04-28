Strs Ohio Buys 10,227 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Align Technology worth $63,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,391,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $309,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $621.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $559.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $195.56 and a one year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.77.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

