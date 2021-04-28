Strs Ohio Buys 70,487 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 698,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,487 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $45,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

