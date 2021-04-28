Strs Ohio Has $52.62 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,020 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amgen were worth $52,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 108,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $255.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.01. The firm has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

