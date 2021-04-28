Strs Ohio Sells 17,269 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,269 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $59,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

Shares of PSA opened at $275.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $172.11 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

