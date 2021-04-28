Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.050-9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.05.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.03. The company had a trading volume of 836,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. Stryker has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.