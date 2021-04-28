Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DNB Markets downgraded Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. SEB Equities downgraded Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.15. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

