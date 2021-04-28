Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $109.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

