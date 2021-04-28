Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 1,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.