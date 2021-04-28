Sumo Logic (SUMO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2021 – Sumo Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Sumo Logic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Sumo Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Sumo Logic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Sumo Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company's Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. "

3/17/2021 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Sumo Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,199. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $446,385.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,613 shares of company stock valued at $13,621,767.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

