Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 4.1%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82. 1,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,436,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.