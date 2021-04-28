SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.68 million and $120,228.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00274741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01031962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.00715176 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.97 or 1.00133114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,284 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.