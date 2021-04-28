Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,100.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,349.61.

GOOGL traded up $84.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,375.28. The stock had a trading volume of 173,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,149.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,894.41. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

