SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $26.81 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $26.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.06. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $24.90 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $575.90 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $585.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.64 and its 200-day moving average is $426.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total value of $2,472,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.