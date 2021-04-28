Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

