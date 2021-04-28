Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. 14,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Several brokerages have commented on SWDBY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

