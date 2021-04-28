Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sweet Earth stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,257. Sweet Earth has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21.

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

