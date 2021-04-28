Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYIEY. Societe Generale cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

SYIEY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 35,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Symrise has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Symrise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

