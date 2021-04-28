Syscoin Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $204.40 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.00463816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006116 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 611,120,106 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

