T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Decreased by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $179.45. 12,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,578. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.51 and a 200-day moving average of $157.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.