Tadpole Finance Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $79,504.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $13.25 or 0.00024290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00061597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.00275024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.56 or 0.01038635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.51 or 0.00717729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00025684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,816.87 or 1.00491692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

