Targa Resources Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

Shares of TRGP opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.