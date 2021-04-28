Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.62.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $184.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.26. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.13. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 115.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

