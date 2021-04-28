Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,041,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RADCOM stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM Ltd. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

