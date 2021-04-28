Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. CyberArk Software accounts for 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CyberArk Software worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $150.68 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.61 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,152.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

