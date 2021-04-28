Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,351 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ares Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

