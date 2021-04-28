Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $148.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

