Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,975 shares during the period. Nano Dimension accounts for approximately 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 191.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 671,308 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 26.6% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.68. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.