TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $135.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

TEL stock opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $136.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after buying an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $73,724,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

