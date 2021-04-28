TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $140.00 at Oppenheimer

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.

NYSE TEL opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.77. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of -187.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

