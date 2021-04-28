TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.39 billion.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 11,116,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,116,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTI. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.