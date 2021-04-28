Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.56.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$27.82 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.12 and a 12-month high of C$29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

