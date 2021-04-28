Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.44

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 6122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
