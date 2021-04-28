Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.44

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 6122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Telecom Argentina by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

