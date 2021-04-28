Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $445.82

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $445.82 and last traded at $445.48, with a volume of 328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $437.65.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 77.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

