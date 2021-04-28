Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in April

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLSYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Telstra alerts:

OTCMKTS TLSYY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 5,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,555. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Telstra has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.